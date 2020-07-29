Heavy rain prompts flooding concerns near Hickman, Fairbury

Heavy rains dropped 3 inches of rain over parts of southeastern Lancaster County on Wednesday, prompting flooding concerns in the Hickman area.
In Southeast Nebraska, water was reported over roads in Jefferson County.
A flash flood watch covers much of the area, including areas of Nebraska near the Kansas border that saw heavy rainfall earlier this week.
In Lincoln, showers and thunderstorms are likely through Wednesday evening, with rain chances continuing into Thursday.
Hit and miss showers and thunderstorms will spread over the region today and continue into Thursday. Portions of southeastern Nebraska will see the heavier rainfall amounts. pic.twitter.com/0WCdWp88g0— NWS Omaha (@NWSOmaha) July 29, 2020
