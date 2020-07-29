You are the owner of this article.
Heavy rain prompts flooding concerns near Hickman, Fairbury
Rainy day

Koi search for food as rain falls in the Sunken Gardens on Wednesday.

 GWYNETH ROBERTS, Journal Star

Heavy rains dropped 3 inches of rain over parts of southeastern Lancaster County on Wednesday, prompting flooding concerns in the Hickman area.

In Southeast Nebraska, water was reported over roads in Jefferson County.

A flash flood watch covers much of the area, including areas of Nebraska near the Kansas border that saw heavy rainfall earlier this week.

In Lincoln, showers and thunderstorms are likely through Wednesday evening, with rain chances continuing into Thursday.

