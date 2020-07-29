Heavy rain prompts flooding concerns near Hickman, across Southeast Nebraska

Heavy rains dropped as much as 4 inches of rain over parts of southeastern Lancaster County on Wednesday, prompting flooding concerns in the Hickman area.
Elsewhere in Southeast Nebraska, water was reported over roads in Clay, Thayer, Jefferson and Cass counties.
A flash flood watch includes counties to the south of Lincoln, including areas of Nebraska near the Kansas border that saw heavy rainfall earlier this week.
Heavy rain that settled over isolated areas dropped 4 inches near Murray, with water reported over U.S. 75 and U.S. 34 in Cass County.
Heavy rain is possible again on Thursday.
