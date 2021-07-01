Heat will make return in Lincoln just in time for holiday

Just in time for the Fourth of July, the heat is coming back.
The good news is it won't be anywhere near as bad as what the Pacific Northwest just experienced, and it won't be as bad as what we saw in the middle of last month.
After several days with highs in the 80s, the temperature is forecast to move back into the 90s and stay there for at least a few days.
The National Weather Service is forecasting highs in the low 90s in Lincoln starting Saturday and lasting at least through the middle of next week. The highest temperature forecast is 94 degrees on Monday.
Those temperatures are only slightly higher than normal for this time of year, when the average high is 89 degrees.
The longer-term forecast shows a likelihood of above-average temperatures over the next few weeks statewide, with a good chance of below-average rainfall.
That's not good news for Nebraska, which continues to experience mild drought conditions. Heavy rains last week, including more than 2 inches in Lincoln, did little to change dry conditions across the state.
The latest Drought Monitor released Thursday by the University of Nebraska-Lincoln shows more than 63% of the state, including all of Lancaster County, is experiencing abnormally dry conditions. That's down slightly from nearly 68% last week. The portion of the state that's in some level of drought dropped from about 18% to 15%.
Though temperatures over the last week of June were slightly below normal, the month as a whole came in almost 3 degrees above normal in Lincoln thanks in large part to a mid-month heat wave that saw the city hit its first triple-digit temperatures in three years.
The mercury reached 102 on June 16 and a record 103 on June 17. It was the first time since 2012 that Lincoln had seen back-to-back 100-degree days.
Rainfall for the month was almost exactly normal -- 4.46 inches, just 0.02 inches below the monthly average -- but almost all of it fell on just three days.
