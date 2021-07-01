Heat will make return in Lincoln just in time for holiday

Just in time for the Fourth of July, the heat is coming back.

The good news is it won't be anywhere near as bad as what the Pacific Northwest just experienced, and it won't be as bad as what we saw in the middle of last month.

After several days with highs in the 80s, the temperature is forecast to move back into the 90s and stay there for at least a few days.

The National Weather Service is forecasting highs in the low 90s in Lincoln starting Saturday and lasting at least through the middle of next week. The highest temperature forecast is 94 degrees on Monday.

Those temperatures are only slightly higher than normal for this time of year, when the average high is 89 degrees.

The longer-term forecast shows a likelihood of above-average temperatures over the next few weeks statewide, with a good chance of below-average rainfall.

That's not good news for Nebraska, which continues to experience mild drought conditions. Heavy rains last week, including more than 2 inches in Lincoln, did little to change dry conditions across the state.