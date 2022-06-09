Heat is on the way to Lincoln

If you've been enjoying the relatively cool start to June, you're in for a shock.

And if you're someone who likes summer heat, you're in for a treat.

Starting Saturday, temperatures in Lincoln will rise well above normal for the first time in several weeks, likely ushering in the hottest weather of the year.

The National Weather Service is forecasting a high near 90 on Saturday, 95 on Sunday and 101 on Monday.

"A hot start to the next work week is in store, with the Omaha and Lincoln metro areas expected to see high temperatures climb to just over 100 degrees," the weather service said in a tweet. "Heat indices top out in the 100- to 106-degree range (on Monday), making it a good day to stay inside."

While triple-digit temperatures will be short-lived, the heat will stick around, with the weather service forecasting a high of 93 on Tuesday and near 90 on Wednesday.

Retired University of Nebraska-Lincoln climatologist Ken Dewey put out a longer-term forecast that has 90-degree temperatures sticking around for at least the next two weeks.

Dewey's forecast, which he posted on Facebook and Twitter, has the mercury reaching at least 90 degrees on 12 of the next 14 days, including highs near 100 again next weekend.

"Since it has been relatively mild recently, this heat will be a shock to our bodies when you are outside doing normal activities," Dewey said in his post.

Highs in Lincoln have been mostly in the low 80s to start the month, and the overall temperature has been slightly below average. But for several years in a row, June has started off warmer than normal, making this the coolest start to June since at least 2014.

