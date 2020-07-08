You are the owner of this article.
Heat could bring severe storms to Lincoln area
Wednesday is shaping up to be the hottest day of the year so far in Lincoln -- at least in terms of how it feels -- and the heat and humidity could lead to severe storms.

The National Weather Service has forecast a high of 94 in Lincoln on Wednesday, with the heat index potentially reaching 100 degrees.

The heat combined with the amount of moisture in the air means conditions will be favorable for strong thunderstorms later in the day and into the evening.

Lincoln has a slight risk for severe weather, and the Weather Service said the best chances for storms are from 5 p.m.-1 a.m. in an area west of Lincoln stretching from the South Dakota to Kansas border. Much of the central part of the state has an enhanced risk for severe storms.

Damaging winds of up to 75 mph are possible, as are small hail and heavy rain in some areas.

Lincoln has a 60% chance of rain, with less than a quarter of an inch in the forecast.

Storms could continue into Thursday, with temperatures forecast to cool off into the upper 80s. The extended forecast calls for seasonable temperatures around 90 through the weekend, with small chances for rain on Friday and Saturday.

Reach the writer at 402-473-2647 or molberding@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @LincolnBizBuzz.

