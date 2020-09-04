Get ready for weather roller coaster in Lincoln

You know that old joke about how if you don't like the weather in Nebraska, just wait an hour and it will change? Well, the joke's going to be on all of us the next few days.
Lincoln, which dropped to 46 degrees Friday morning, will be in the mid-90s by Saturday afternoon and could come close to 100 degrees on Sunday.
By Tuesday, however, the city may not make it to 60 degrees.
The National Weather Service is forecasting highs in Lincoln over the weekend of 94 on Saturday, 99 on Sunday, 89 on Monday and 58 on Tuesday.
The high so far this year is 96 degrees, so Sunday could be the hottest day of the year. The last time the high temperature for the year occurred in September was in 2000.
And if it's only 58 degrees on Tuesday, or even a few degrees warmer, it will set the all-time record for coldest high temperature on Sept. 8, which currently is 64 degrees.
Wednesday's high is only forecast to reach 61 degrees, and lows both Wednesday and Thursday mornings are forecast to be in the low 40s.
Some forecasters are predicting even bigger swings. Accuweather and the Weather Channel both forecast triple-digit heat on Sunday in Lincoln and highs only in the low 50s on Tuesday.
As crazy as those temperature swings may sound, they are mild compared to what some in western Nebraska will see.
In Scottsbluff, the weather service forecasts a high of 102 for Saturday and 99 Sunday. By Tuesday morning, temperatures are expected to fall to the low 30s, and snow is possible Tuesday night. Sidney could see highs close to 100 both Saturday and Sunday, with snow and a high of only 47 degrees on Tuesday. A low of 28 degrees is forecast for Wednesday morning.
North Platte's forecast calls for a high of 102 Sunday and a low of 40 Tuesday morning. Chadron will be in the upper 90s Sunday and close to freezing Tuesday morning.
Retired University of Nebraska-Lincoln climatologist Ken Dewey said Friday morning on KLIN that extreme heat that has led to record summer temperatures in the desert Southwest is going to move into Nebraska over the weekend, leading to very hot conditions.
Dewey said the state is then going to experience an "atmospheric tantrum" as a switch gets flipped and conditions rapidly change.
"This is probably one of the most dramatic September cold waves I've ever seen," he said on the LNK Today morning show.
The good news is that the colder temperatures may bring some much-needed rain to a state that is in the grips of its worst drought conditions in several years. As of Thursday, nearly 50% of the state was in at least a moderate drought and 80%, including all of Lancaster County, was considered abnormally dry.
The chance for rain in Lincoln starts Monday night and continues through Tuesday.
