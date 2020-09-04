Get ready for weather roller coaster in Lincoln

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

You know that old joke about how if you don't like the weather in Nebraska, just wait an hour and it will change? Well, the joke's going to be on all of us the next few days.

Lincoln, which dropped to 46 degrees Friday morning, will be in the mid-90s by Saturday afternoon and could come close to 100 degrees on Sunday.

By Tuesday, however, the city may not make it to 60 degrees.

The National Weather Service is forecasting highs in Lincoln over the weekend of 94 on Saturday, 99 on Sunday, 89 on Monday and 58 on Tuesday.

The high so far this year is 96 degrees, so Sunday could be the hottest day of the year. The last time the high temperature for the year occurred in September was in 2000.

And if it's only 58 degrees on Tuesday, or even a few degrees warmer, it will set the all-time record for coldest high temperature on Sept. 8, which currently is 64 degrees.

Wednesday's high is only forecast to reach 61 degrees, and lows both Wednesday and Thursday mornings are forecast to be in the low 40s.

Some forecasters are predicting even bigger swings. Accuweather and the Weather Channel both forecast triple-digit heat on Sunday in Lincoln and highs only in the low 50s on Tuesday.