Frost possible Friday morning; drought continues to get worse after dry September

A drier-than-normal September did not do Nebraska any favors in the drought department.

In fact, drought conditions expanded significantly last week across the state.

According to the latest Drought Monitor released Thursday from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, 77% of the state is experiencing at least moderate drought conditions, which is up sharply from last week, when it was 57%. Severe drought now covers nearly one-third of the state, and about 7.5% is in extreme drought.

Three months ago less than 6% of the state was experiencing any level of drought conditions, and there was no severe or extreme drought. But that was before the driest August ever recorded, followed by a September that provided well below-average precipitation.

The hardest-hit areas of the state continue to be parts of northeast Nebraska, especially Cuming County, and the Panhandle. Those are the areas where severe and extreme drought are most prevalent.

Lancaster County has so far avoided drought conditions, although more than half the county is now considered abnormally dry.