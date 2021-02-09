This evening's outlook for Lincoln: Cloudy skies. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low 1F. Winds light and variable. It might be a good day to remain bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 12 though it will feel much colder at -0.69. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 0 degrees. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northeast, clocking in at 10 mph. Visit journalstar.com for more weather updates.
Feb. 9, 2021 evening weather update for Southeast Nebraska
