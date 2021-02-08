Feb. 8, 2021 evening weather update for Southeast Nebraska

Lincoln's evening forecast: Bitterly cold. Mostly cloudy skies early will become partly cloudy late. Low -4F. Winds light and variable. It might be a good day to remain bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 9 though it will feel much colder at 1.23. 0 degrees is tomorrow's low. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northeast, clocking in at 7 mph. For more daily forecast information, visit journalstar.com.