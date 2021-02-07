This evening's outlook for Lincoln: Bitterly cold. Snow showers. Low 2F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 50%. About one inch of snow expected. It might be a good day to bundle up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 8 though it will feel much colder at -8.03. -3 degrees is tomorrow's low. Models are showing a 24% chance of rain tomorrow. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! The Lincoln area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from northeast, clocking in at 9 mph. For more daily forecast information, visit journalstar.com.
Feb. 7, 2021 evening weather update for Southeast Nebraska
Related to this story
Most Popular
It might be a good day to stay bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 7 though it will feel much colder at -2.49. A 2-degree low…
It might be a good day to stay bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 15 though it will feel much colder at 1.47. Today's foreca…
It will be a cold day in Lincoln, with temperatures in the 30s. It should reach a bitter 35 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 20 …
It might be a good day to bundle up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 31 though it will feel much colder at 22.88. Today's forecasted …
Lincoln people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 37 degrees. A 29-degree low is …
Tonight's weather conditions in Lincoln: Becoming cloudy with snow likely after midnight. Low -1F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 70…
The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Lincoln Wednesday. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 45 degrees. A 28-degree low is fo…
It might be a good day to stay bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 30 though it will feel much colder at 21.77. 11 degrees is…
This evening's outlook for Lincoln: Partly cloudy in the evening followed by periods of snow showers after midnight. Low 11F. Winds NE at 5 to…