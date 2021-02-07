Feb. 7, 2021 evening weather update for Southeast Nebraska

This evening's outlook for Lincoln: Bitterly cold. Snow showers. Low 2F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 50%. About one inch of snow expected. It might be a good day to bundle up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 8 though it will feel much colder at -8.03. -3 degrees is tomorrow's low. Models are showing a 24% chance of rain tomorrow. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! The Lincoln area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from northeast, clocking in at 9 mph. For more daily forecast information, visit journalstar.com.