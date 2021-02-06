 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Feb. 6, 2021 evening weather update for Southeast Nebraska

Feb. 6, 2021 evening weather update for Southeast Nebraska

{{featured_button_text}}

Tonight's weather conditions in Lincoln: Becoming cloudy with snow likely after midnight. Low -1F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 70%. Snowfall around one inch. It might be a good day to bundle up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 10 though it will feel much colder at -4.51. A 1-degree low is forcasted. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Sunday's outlook shows a 58% chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the east, clocking in at 12 mph. Visit journalstar.com for more weather updates.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Removing large amounts of snow in New York City

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News