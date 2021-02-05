This evening's outlook for Lincoln: Partly cloudy in the evening followed by periods of snow showers after midnight. Low 11F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 60%. Snowfall around one inch. It might be a good day to stay bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 15 though it will feel much colder at 6.95. A 2-degree low is forcasted. It's likely to rain tomorrow. Models are predicting a 66% chance. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the north, clocking in at 12 mph. Keep an eye on journalstar.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Feb. 5, 2021 evening weather update for Southeast Nebraska
