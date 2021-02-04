This evening's outlook for Lincoln: Clear skies with a few passing clouds. Low 19F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. It might be a good day to remain bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 32 though it will feel even colder at 27.87. We'll see a low temperature of 12 degrees tomorrow. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The Lincoln area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 8 mph. Keep an eye on journalstar.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Feb. 4, 2021 evening weather update for Southeast Nebraska
Related to this story
Most Popular
It will be a cold day in Lincoln, with temperatures in the 30s. It should reach a bitter 35 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 20 …
It will be a cold day in Lincoln, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks to reach a nippy 36 degrees. 27 degrees is today's low. Periods of th…
It might be a good day to bundle up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 31 though it will feel much colder at 22.88. Today's forecasted …
Lincoln people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 37 degrees. A 29-degree low is …
It will be a cold day in Lincoln, with temperatures in the 30s. It should reach a bitter 38 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 33 …
It might be a good day to remain bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 32 though it will feel much colder at 23.06. A 16-degree…
The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Lincoln Wednesday. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 45 degrees. A 28-degree low is fo…
Tonight's weather conditions in Lincoln: Partly cloudy skies. Low around 20F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Cool temperatures will blanket the Linc…
Lincoln's evening forecast: Clear skies with a few passing clouds. Low 16F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Monday, Lincoln people should be prepared…
For the drive home in Lincoln: Overcast. Low 33F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph. Saturday, Lincoln people should be prepared for temperatures just …