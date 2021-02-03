Tonight's weather conditions in Lincoln: Partly cloudy skies early will give way to cloudy skies with a mixture of rain and snow developing overnight. Low 28F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph, becoming NNW and increasing to 15 to 25 mph. Chance of precip 80%. About one inch of snow expected. It might be a good day to remain bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 31 though it will feel much colder at 18.38. We'll see a low temperature of 16 degrees tomorrow. Plan on a rainy day tomorrow. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 80% chance of precipitation. Lincoln could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 24 mph. Keep an eye on journalstar.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Feb. 3, 2021 evening weather update for Southeast Nebraska
