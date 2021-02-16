Tonight's weather conditions in Lincoln: Considerable cloudiness. Low around -5F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 15 though it will feel even colder at 14.84. -4 degrees is tomorrow's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. There is a fairly high UV index expected Wednesday. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Lincoln area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from southeast. Stay in the know. Visit journalstar.com for local news and weather.
Feb. 16, 2021 evening weather update for Southeast Nebraska
Lincoln Electric System officials are asking residents to take steps to conserve energy as temperatures are expected to remain below zero for the next few days.
