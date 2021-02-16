Feb. 16, 2021 evening weather update for Southeast Nebraska

Tonight's weather conditions in Lincoln: Considerable cloudiness. Low around -5F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 15 though it will feel even colder at 14.84. -4 degrees is tomorrow's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. There is a fairly high UV index expected Wednesday. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Lincoln area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from southeast. Stay in the know. Visit journalstar.com for local news and weather.