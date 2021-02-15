This evening in Lincoln: Clear. Record low temperatures expected. Low -22F. Winds light and variable. It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 2 though it will feel much colder at -10.24. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is -4 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Tuesday's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Lincoln area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from southeast, clocking in at 9 mph. Visit journalstar.com for more weather updates.
Feb. 15, 2021 evening weather update for Southeast Nebraska
Lincoln Electric System officials are asking residents to take steps to conserve energy as temperatures are expected to remain below zero for the next few days.
