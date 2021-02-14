For the drive home in Lincoln: Considerable cloudiness. Record low temperatures expected. Low near -15F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting -4 though it will feel much colder at -17.22. A -21-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Monday's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from northeast. Special National Weather Service Alert: Wind Chill Watch from MON 12:00 AM CST until TUE 12:00 PM CST. Stay in the know. Visit journalstar.com for local news and weather.
Feb. 14, 2021 evening weather update for Southeast Nebraska
Lincoln Electric System officials are asking residents to take steps to conserve energy as temperatures are expected to remain below zero for the next few days.
