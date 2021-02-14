Feb. 14, 2021 evening weather update for Southeast Nebraska

For the drive home in Lincoln: Considerable cloudiness. Record low temperatures expected. Low near -15F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting -4 though it will feel much colder at -17.22. A -21-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Monday's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from northeast. Special National Weather Service Alert: Wind Chill Watch from MON 12:00 AM CST until TUE 12:00 PM CST. Stay in the know. Visit journalstar.com for local news and weather.