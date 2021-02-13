Tonight's weather conditions in Lincoln: Cloudy with snow showers developing after midnight. Low -6F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 50%. About one inch of snow expected. It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting -2 though it will feel much colder at -15.47. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is -17 degrees. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Sunday's outlook shows a 40% chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the north, clocking in at 14 mph. For more daily forecast information, visit journalstar.com.
Feb. 13, 2021 evening weather update for Southeast Nebraska
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
Lincoln Electric System officials are asking residents to take steps to conserve energy as temperatures are expected to remain below zero for the next few days.
It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 1 though it will feel much colder at -10.36. A -5-degree low is …
It might be a good day to stay bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 7 though it will feel much colder at -2.49. A 2-degree low…
It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 7 though it will feel much colder at 1.78. -6 degrees is today's…
It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 4 though it will feel even colder at 3. Today's forecasted low t…
It might be a good day to bundle up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 6 though it will feel much colder at -1.93. A -4-degree low is f…
It might be a good day to remain bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 12 though it will feel much colder at 3.7. Today's forec…
It might be a good day to stay bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 15 though it will feel much colder at 1.47. Today's foreca…
It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting -4 though it will feel even colder at -5. We'll see a low temper…