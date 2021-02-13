Feb. 13, 2021 evening weather update for Southeast Nebraska

Tonight's weather conditions in Lincoln: Cloudy with snow showers developing after midnight. Low -6F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 50%. About one inch of snow expected. It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting -2 though it will feel much colder at -15.47. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is -17 degrees. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Sunday's outlook shows a 40% chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the north, clocking in at 14 mph. For more daily forecast information, visit journalstar.com.