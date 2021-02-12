This evening in Lincoln: Variable clouds with snow showers. Low near -5F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 60%. 1 to 3 inches of snow expected. It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 5 though it will feel even colder at 3.59. -7 degrees is tomorrow's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Models are suggesting a 21% chance of precipitation in Saturday's outlook. There is a medium-high UV index expected Saturday. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the north, clocking in at 8 mph. Stay in the know. Visit journalstar.com for local news and weather.
Feb. 12, 2021 evening weather update for Southeast Nebraska
Lincoln Electric System officials are asking residents to take steps to conserve energy as temperatures are expected to remain below zero for the next few days.
