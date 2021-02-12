Feb. 12, 2021 evening weather update for Southeast Nebraska

This evening in Lincoln: Variable clouds with snow showers. Low near -5F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 60%. 1 to 3 inches of snow expected. It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 5 though it will feel even colder at 3.59. -7 degrees is tomorrow's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Models are suggesting a 21% chance of precipitation in Saturday's outlook. There is a medium-high UV index expected Saturday. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the north, clocking in at 8 mph. Stay in the know. Visit journalstar.com for local news and weather.