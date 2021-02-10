For the drive home in Lincoln: Mostly cloudy skies. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low 1F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. It might be a good day to bundle up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 7 though it will feel much colder at -2.16. A -5-degree low is forcasted. The Lincoln area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from northeast. Stay in the know. Visit journalstar.com for local news and weather.
Feb. 10, 2021 evening weather update for Southeast Nebraska
