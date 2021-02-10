Feb. 10, 2021 evening weather update for Southeast Nebraska

For the drive home in Lincoln: Mostly cloudy skies. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low 1F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. It might be a good day to bundle up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 7 though it will feel much colder at -2.16. A -5-degree low is forcasted. The Lincoln area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from northeast. Stay in the know. Visit journalstar.com for local news and weather.