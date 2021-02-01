 Skip to main content
Feb. 1, 2021 evening weather update for Southeast Nebraska

Tonight's weather conditions in Lincoln: Partly cloudy skies. Low around 20F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Cool temperatures will blanket the Lincoln area Tuesday. It looks like it will be a cold 41 degrees. 29 degrees is tomorrow's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from southeast. Visit journalstar.com for more weather updates.

