Even stronger storms possible Friday night in Lincoln, elsewhere

Strong storms are again in the forecast for Friday night, and they could be even worse than the ones Thursday night that dropped heavy rain and hail in some areas.

Lincoln is right on the edge of an area of moderate risk of severe weather covering the southwestern half of Lancaster County, which is the fourth-highest level on a five-point scale.

The National Weather Service said severe storms are likely between 6 and 11 p.m., mainly south of a line stretching from Albion to Sioux City.

"All hazards are possible, including a few tornadoes, hail to golf ball size, damaging wind gusts of 60 to 70 mph, and localized flash flooding," the weather service said in a bulletin.

Strong storms hit Lincoln Thursday night, officially dropping more than 2.5 inches of rain as of 9 a.m. That's nearly as much rain as had fallen since the beginning of the year. There also were widespread reports of pea- to marble-sized hail.

Thursday night's storms were very hit and miss, with some areas receiving extreme amounts of rain, while areas nearby received very little.

For example, areas of northern Platte County and southern Madison County received 4-7 inches of rain, which caused creeks to overflow and and the closure of some roads, including U.S. 81 in both directions south of Platte Center. But the official monitoring station in Columbus reported only 0.68 inches of rain and the one in Norfolk recorded no measurable rain.

While Lincoln got more than 2.5 inches of rain, York only got about half an inch and Omaha officially recorded only 0.23 inches.

There's a possibility of more rain on Saturday, with much cooler temperatures and increased winds. Lincoln's high is only supposed to reach the upper 50s, and the weather service said winds could gust to 50 miles per hour or more.

Sunday is supposed to be drier and slightly warmer, with a high near 65. The chance for storms returns Monday, however, as do cooler temperatures, with highs in the 50s forecast through Thursday.

Reach the writer at 402-473-2647 or molberding@journalstar.com. On Twitter @LincolnBizBuzz.

