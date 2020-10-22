Early shot of winter on its way for Lincoln

It looks like Lincoln may be in for a shot of winter this weekend.

Several counties, including Lancaster, are in a freeze warning Friday morning. The National Weather Service says temperatures may fall as low as 30 degrees, especially in rural areas.

Lincoln will see its coldest temperatures of the season thus far, mid-20s, on Saturday morning.

High temperatures Friday and Saturday are forecast to be in the 40s.

The real fun starts Sunday, when the high temperature is expected to hold in the 30s with a chance of snow.

The weather service said a strong winter storm will move across Plains states Sunday into Monday and "will likely bring accumulating snow to parts of eastern Nebraska and western Iowa." It said it is too early to accurately forecast potential amounts, forecasters said.

Overnight temperatures early next week will tumble to near 20 degrees, and Monday's high temperature in Lincoln might not make it above freezing. For reference, the average high in Lincoln on Oct. 26 is 62 and the average low is 37.