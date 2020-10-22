Early shot of winter on its way for Lincoln

It looks like Lincoln may be in for a shot of winter this weekend.
Several counties, including Lancaster, are in a freeze warning Friday morning. The National Weather Service says temperatures may fall as low as 30 degrees, especially in rural areas.
Lincoln will see its coldest temperatures of the season thus far, mid-20s, on Saturday morning.
High temperatures Friday and Saturday are forecast to be in the 40s.
The real fun starts Sunday, when the high temperature is expected to hold in the 30s with a chance of snow.
The weather service said a strong winter storm will move across Plains states Sunday into Monday and "will likely bring accumulating snow to parts of eastern Nebraska and western Iowa." It said it is too early to accurately forecast potential amounts, forecasters said.
Overnight temperatures early next week will tumble to near 20 degrees, and Monday's high temperature in Lincoln might not make it above freezing. For reference, the average high in Lincoln on Oct. 26 is 62 and the average low is 37.
The Lincoln Water System on Thursday sent out a news release reminding residents to take steps to protect their pipes from freezing, including disconnecting hoses, draining sprinkler systems and making sure all interior pipes are properly heated and insulated.
If it does snow at least 0.1 inch this weekend in Lincoln, it will mark the third-straight October the city has had measurable snowfall. That has never happened before in records going back to 1900.
Precipitation of any kind would be good for the state, which saw drought conditions continue to worsen this week. As of Tuesday, nearly 86% of Nebraska was in at least moderate drought, up from 81% last week. Almost half the state is now in severe drought, and about 13.5% is in extreme drought.
More than half of Lancaster County, including Lincoln, is now in the moderate drought category. Lincoln has received just over a quarter of an inch of rain this month and a little over 3 inches since the end of July. Normal total precipitation for Lincoln for August, September and October is nearly 8.5 inches.
