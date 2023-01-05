Dry Thursday in southeast Nebraska, but another rain and snow chance not far away

Normal temperatures for early January today, but breezy conditions will make it feel colder. Find out what the wind chills will be and when rain and snow will return to the area in our weather update.
Family travel 5: Try somewhere new this winter — inside or outside
Museum of Science and Industry, Chicago
Encouraging curiosity and celebrating questions, this is the place to see a German submarine, understand how tornadoes and avalanches happen, learn about explorers who climbed Mount Everest and explore the structure of the eye in a hands-on lab environment.
Discover the mathematical patterns that surround us every day in the natural world — from the delicate nested spirals of a sunflower’s seeds to the ridges of a majestic mountain range in a compelling exhibit called Numbers in Nature. Then make your way to the Whispering Gallery to understand how sound travels in different environments. A theater and hands-on exhibits further enhance the experience.
www.msichicago.org.
Dog sledding, Fairbanks, Alaska
Journey aboard Alaska Railroad’s Aurora Winter Train to see the snow-covered Last Frontier and embark on a dog-sledding voyage. Travel from Fairbanks to Coldfoot, near the Gates of the Arctic National Park, to learn about caring for a sled team above the Arctic Circle. In the summer, helicopter in to the majestic Chugach Mountains and onto Punch Bowl Glacier to enjoy a scenic ride powered by sled dogs.
www.alaskarailroad.com ; www.TravelAlaska.com
The Lodge at Devil’s Thumb Ranch, Tabernash, Colorado
It’s family time when you travel to this Rocky Mountain getaway 65 miles from Denver. Here, the lodge folks encourage kids to use their “outside voices” because that’s where they will want to spend their time. Whether the junior set is exploring on foot, horseback, cross-country skis or fat tire bikes, there is plenty of country to cover on this 5,000-acre ranch where rustic charm meets luxurious comfort. Grown-ups may opt for some spa time while the kids get to know other youngsters in the Cowpoke Camp. The junior set will be engaged with active games, mountaineering and orienteering as well as learning about Native American culture.
www.devilsthumbranch.com
Monterey Bay Aquarium, Monterey, California
Founded in 1984, this world-renowned organization’s mission is to inspire conservation of the world’s oceans. Through a variety of interactive activities and exhibits designed for young children and families, your crew will learn about the delicate balance that exists in our seas today. The youngest visitors will be drawn to the 40-foot-long touch pool for an up-close look at curious creatures like sea stars, urchins, kelp crabs and abalones. They’ll enjoy the playful antics of southern sea otters, learn about the world of mud flats and marshes, and observe a master of disguise, the Giant Pacific Octopus.
www.MonterayBayAquarium.org
Skytop Lodge, Skytop, Pennsylvania
A top spot for family reunions, this Poconos Mountain resort has been welcoming guests to their 5,500-acre playground since the 1920s. A member of the National Trust Historic Hotels of America, the Lodge’s rich history encourages families to create their own traditions in this Pennsylvania destination. In winter, sled, ski and chat by the fire. As the weather warms, plan for golf, canoeing, kayaking, biking, naturalist led hikes and paintball. Adventurers will be eager to take on the Tree Top Adventure course. Expect high-energy fun that includes zip lines, suspended bridges, nets, swings and an aerial surf board. Ask about the Camp in the Clouds for kids.
www.Skytop.com.
