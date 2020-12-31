Dec. 31, 2020 evening weather update for Southeast Nebraska

For the drive home in Lincoln: Mostly cloudy skies. Low near 10F. Winds light and variable. Friday, Lincoln people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks to reach a nippy 33 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 13 degrees. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing mph wind conditions coming up from the north. Keep an eye on journalstar.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.