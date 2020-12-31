For the drive home in Lincoln: Mostly cloudy skies. Low near 10F. Winds light and variable. Friday, Lincoln people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks to reach a nippy 33 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 13 degrees. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing mph wind conditions coming up from the north. Keep an eye on journalstar.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Dec. 31, 2020 evening weather update for Southeast Nebraska
The forecast posted Monday afternoon called for 3-5 inches of snow from Norfolk south to Lincoln.
Across the state, 8 inches of snow was reported near St. Paul; 7.8 in Murray; 7.5 inches near Wahoo, Leigh and Nebraska City; and 7 inches in Wayne, Weeping Water and Gretna.
Send your information on closings, cancellations or postponements because of weather to yourpics@journalstar.com.
State Patrol identifies Colorado couple and 4-year-old girl as victims of crash on snow-covered I-80
The survivors, a 3-year-old and 11-month-old, have been transferred to a Denver hospital for their injuries, which aren't believed to be life-threatening.
The fatal crash, involving a semi and SUV, was reported just after 10:30 a.m. west of North Platte as the powerful storm combined light snow and high winds to cause dangerous driving conditions.