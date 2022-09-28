Cooler temps today, but warming back up for Thursday in southeast Nebraska

Thanks to last night's cold front, we're off to a chilly start in southeast Nebraska Wednesday morning. The afternoon hours will be cooler than Tuesday as well. High temperatures will reach the upper 60s to mid 70s with many topping out in the low 70s. This is just a touch below normal for Sept. 28 when we typically average highs in the mid 70s. Lots of sunshine and very low humidity. Just a light breeze with wind gusts reaching around 15 mph in the afternoon.

Clear skies for Wednesday night and a touch warmer than Tuesday night. Low temperatures will be in the low to mid 40s. This is still below normal for this time of year when we typically see low temperatures around 50 degrees.

Not only will Thursday start warmer than today, the afternoon hours will be warmer as well. Back to normal for late September with highs mainly in the mid 70s across southeastern Nebraska. Sunny skies expected once again. The biggest change will be with the wind. It will be breezy again Thursday afternoon with wind gusts around 25 mph.

Our dry streak looks to last for quite some time. The next opportunity at rain has been pushed even farther out. It doesn't look like we'll see a few showers until Monday now.