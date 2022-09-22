Cool start to fall in southeast Nebraska; rain likely late tonight into Friday

Thursday is the first day of autumn and it will certainly be feeling like it in southeastern Nebraska. High temperatures will only reach the mid 60s. Normal high temperatures for the fall equinox are in the upper 70s. Not much wind today though, only around 10 mph. Mostly cloudy skies throughout the day, but mainly dry. A few showers will finally be possible during the late afternoon.

Just isolated showers to start Thursday night, but as the night goes on, more rain will be showing up in more places. Mostly cloudy to overcast skies and still not much wind. Low temperatures will dip into the lower 50s, just a touch below normal for the start of fall.

Showers and a few storms look likely by early Friday morning, making for a wet morning commute. There will be less and less rain as we go through the day though with all activity coming to an end during the late afternoon. Cloudy skies will eventually become partly cloudy. Temperatures will be about the same as Thursday, reaching the mid 60s, but it will likely feel cooler as it will be breezy. Wind gusts will reach around 25 mph in the afternoon.

Friday night looks dry with partly cloudy skies during the evening hours and mostly clear skies late. Still a light breeze around early before winds die down. Low temperatures will reach the mid 50s in most parts of southeast Nebraska.