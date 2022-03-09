City crews recommend homeowners leave room for plowed snow

City officials offered some advice on Wednesday to help people prepare for snow removal on their streets and to perhaps avoid that dreaded mound at the end of their driveway.
"To avoid snow piles in front of your driveway, shovel 10 feet to the left of the driveway to create room for plowed snow," Lincoln Transportation and Utilities said in a social media post.
The National Weather Service was forecasting 2-4 inches of snow in the Lincoln area Wednesday night into Thursday morning. And only time will tell if there will be enough for crews to plow residential streets.
PhotoFiles: Nebraskans tough it out during snowstorms through the years
Stuck
A Lincoln man struggles to move his car as snow continues to fall during a blizzard in 1971.
Lincoln Journal Star file photo
Guaranteed Snow Day
Brothers stand on top of the 15- to 20-feet-tall snowdrifts in front of their buried house 15 miles south of Chadron. This blizzard happened in March of 1966.
Lincoln Journal Star file photo
Jammed
Hundreds of cars and drivers were buried up to their axles in West Omaha after a blizzard dumped 11-16 inches of snow in 1975.
Lincoln Journal Star file photo
Mountains of Snow
A mother and child and their truck are dwarfed by drifts more than 20 feet tall after the infamous Blizzard of 1949.
Lincoln Journal Star file photo
Drive Safe
This snow-covered view of Lincoln in 1974 may be a somewhat familiar sight to residents after 8 inches of snow fell over the weekend.
Lincoln Journal Star file photo
Power Down
Utility poles and lines near David City were toppled by an icy, windy storm in 1966.
Lincoln Journal Star file photo
Always Prepared
A blizzard in 1978 may have ruined their fun, but the Boy Scouts of Troop #213, Chadron, sure had their skills tested when snow struck their camping trip at Fort Robinson State Park.
Lincoln Journal Star file photo
Cooped Up
A farmer had to dig through scores of feet of snow in order to feed his chickens after the Blizzard of 1949. The coop was completely submerged in snow.
Lincoln Journal Star file photo
I Thought I Could
Dozens of workers attempt to dig out a steam train stuck on the tracks after the Blizzard of 1912, putting the unshoveled sidewalks and driveways of more than a century later into sharp perspective.
Lincoln Journal Star file photo
Loading Up
Army National Guardsmen of the 24th Medical Co. prepare to leave Lincoln for a relief mission in western Nebraska. The area was hit hard and isolated by a blizzard in 1975.
Lincoln Journal Star file photo
Field Rations
The isolation of several rural communities after the Blizzard of 1949 was so bad the army had to be called in to deliver food in all-terrain, tracked vehicles.
Lincoln Journal Star file photo
Delivery Driver
A boy and his dog are thankful for food delivered by the army after the Blizzard of 1949.
Lincoln Journal Star file photo
Special Delivery
Civilian pilots deliver food to rural residents near Curtis after the Blizzard of 1949. Several rural communities were completely isolated for several days after the infamous storm.
Lincoln Journal Star file photo
