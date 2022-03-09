City crews recommend homeowners leave room for plowed snow

City officials offered some advice on Wednesday to help people prepare for snow removal on their streets and to perhaps avoid that dreaded mound at the end of their driveway.

"To avoid snow piles in front of your driveway, shovel 10 feet to the left of the driveway to create room for plowed snow," Lincoln Transportation and Utilities said in a social media post.

The National Weather Service was forecasting 2-4 inches of snow in the Lincoln area Wednesday night into Thursday morning. And only time will tell if there will be enough for crews to plow residential streets.

