Chances growing for severe storms Tuesday evening across eastern Nebraska, forecasters say

The roller-coaster ride of Lincoln's up-and-down spring is set to continue over the next couple of days, with possibly the highest temperature of the year so far on Tuesday, followed by the potential for severe storms and a sharp cool-down.

The National Weather Service is forecasting a high of 85 on Tuesday, which would be the highest temperature of 2022, surpassing the 81-degree high all the way back on March 2.

The warmup will be short-lived, however. A cold front that will move into the state on Tuesday will bring a range of weather conditions.

Parts of western Nebraska could see light snow starting in the afternoon, while the eastern half of the state has a chance for strong thunderstorms in the evening, with Lincoln in an enhanced risk for severe weather

The weather service said in a tweet that severe storms that develop in this area could produce very large hail, strong winds and even a tornado.

Accuweather said in a news release that areas of the Great Plains that have yet to see any real tornado threats this year "will encounter their first significant risk on Tuesday and Tuesday night."

"This would be especially the case across parts of Eastern Nebraska, Eastern Kansas, Missouri and Oklahoma," the weather forecasting service said, noting people in those areas might want to make extra preparations for the possibility of severe weather.

The storms could also bring some much-needed rain, although only about a quarter inch or less is forecast in the Lincoln area.

Ahead of the storms, there is a threat of more wildfires due to the dry conditions and high winds, especially west of Lincoln. About two dozen counties stretching from the Kansas border north to the Sandhills and from Dawson County east to Seward County are in a fire weather watch because of the likelihood of very low humidity and high winds.

Once the severe weather threat passes, Lincoln will see cooler weather. Highs are only forecast to reach the low 50s Wednesday and Thursday, the upper 50s Friday and Saturday, and the low 50s again on Easter Sunday.

Reach the writer at 402-473-2647 or molberding@journalstar.com. On Twitter @LincolnBizBuzz.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Local Weather Get the daily forecast and severe weather alerts in your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.