Photos: Scenes from the winter storm walloping parts of the US
A tapestry of car tracks are created in the Canyon Rim Center parking lot following snow fall in the Salt Lake Valley, Utah., on Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2023. Brutal winter weather hammered the northern U.S. Wednesday with “whiteout” snow, dangerous wind gusts and bitter cold, shutting down roadways, closing schools and businesses and prompting dire warnings for people to stay home. (Francisco Kjolseth /The Salt Lake Tribune via AP)
Francisco Kjolseth
Snow plows move snow from I-35W southbound, seen from the 42nd St. Bridge, as the metro and much of the state prepares for a winter storm, on Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2023 in Minneapolis. Brutal winter weather bringing snow, dangerous gusts of wind and bitter cold settled over much of the northern U.S. on Wednesday, shutting down roadways, closing schools and businesses and prompting dire warnings for people to stay home. (David Joles/Star Tribune via AP)
David Joles
Snow plows clear the highway along Interstate 80 on Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2023 in Salt Lake City, Utah. Brutal winter weather hammered the northern U.S. Wednesday with “whiteout” snow, dangerous wind gusts and bitter cold, shutting down roadways, closing schools and businesses and prompting dire warnings for people to stay home. (Francisco Kjolseth /The Salt Lake Tribune via AP)
Francisco Kjolseth
Cathy Morgan-Mace cleans snow and ice off her family's car during a snowstorm in Salt Lake City, Utah, on Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2023. A brutal winter storm knocked out power in California, closed interstate highways from Arizona to Wyoming and prompted more than 1,200 flight cancellations Wednesday — and the worst won't be over for several days. (Kristin Murphy/The Deseret News via AP)
Kristin Murphy
Carolyn and Dan Ellwood shovel snow outside Second Edition in Pierre, S.D. on Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2023. Brutal winter weather hammered the northern U.S. Wednesday with “whiteout” snow, dangerous wind gusts and bitter cold, shutting down roadways, closing schools and businesses and prompting dire warnings for people to stay home. (AP Photo/Amancai Biraben)
Amancai Biraben
Commuters negotiate snow covered streets in the early hours in the Salt Lake Valley on Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2023 in Salt Lake City, Utah. Brutal winter weather hammered the northern U.S. Wednesday with “whiteout” snow, dangerous wind gusts and bitter cold, shutting down roadways, closing schools and businesses and prompting dire warnings for people to stay home. (Francisco Kjolseth /The Salt Lake Tribune via AP)
Francisco Kjolseth
A blizzard hits on Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2023, in Sioux Falls, S.D. Brutal winter weather is hammering the northern U.S. with “whiteout” snow, dangerous wind gusts and bitter cold. It's shut down roadways, closed schools and businesses, and prompted dire warnings for people to stay home. (Erin Woodiel/The Argus Leader via AP)
Erin Woodiel
Kai Benedict commutes to his job at the VA Hospital by skis following a snow storm that blanketed the Salt Lake Valley with snow on Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2023 in Salt Lake City, Utah. Brutal winter weather hammered the northern U.S. Wednesday with “whiteout” snow, dangerous wind gusts and bitter cold, shutting down roadways, closing schools and businesses and prompting dire warnings for people to stay home. (Francisco Kjolseth /The Salt Lake Tribune via AP)
Francisco Kjolseth
Erick Harrison shows the ice forming on his mustache as he shovels a sidewalk during a winter storm on Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2023, in Sioux Falls, S.D. Brutal winter weather is hammering the northern U.S. with “whiteout” snow, dangerous wind gusts and bitter cold. (Erin Woodiel/The Argus Leader via AP)
Erin Woodiel
Traction devices are put into effect for Big Cottonwood Canyon as a winter storm blankets the Salt Lake Valley, Utah., on Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2023. Brutal winter weather hammered the northern U.S. Wednesday with “whiteout” snow, dangerous wind gusts and bitter cold, shutting down roadways, closing schools and businesses and prompting dire warnings for people to stay home. (Francisco Kjolseth /The Salt Lake Tribune via AP)
Francisco Kjolseth
The Departures board is displayed at Salt Lake City International Airport on Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2023, in Salt Lake City. Brutal winter weather hammered the northern U.S. Wednesday with "whiteout" snow, dangerous wind gusts and bitter cold, shutting down roadways, closing schools and businesses and prompting dire warnings for people to stay home. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)
Rick Bowmer
A family walks through blowing snow as weather conditions worsen on Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2023, in Sioux Falls, S.D. Brutal winter weather is hammering the northern U.S. with “whiteout” snow, dangerous wind gusts and bitter cold. (Erin Woodiel /The Argus Leader via AP)
Erin Woodiel
Erick Harrison shovels a sidewalk during a winter storm on Wednesday, Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2023, in Sioux Falls, S.D. Brutal winter weather is hammering the northern U.S. with “whiteout” snow, dangerous wind gusts and bitter cold. (Erin Woodiel /The Argus Leader via AP)
Erin Woodiel
Traveler Avonlea Brown, of Lone Peak Cheer, waits in Salt Lake City International Airport after their flight was canceled by snow Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2023, in Salt Lake City. Brutal winter weather hammered the northern U.S. Wednesday with "whiteout" snow, dangerous wind gusts and bitter cold, shutting down roadways, closing schools and businesses and prompting dire warnings for people to stay home. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)
Rick Bowmer
Traveler Shea Cooper, of Lone Peak Cheer, applies makes up as she waits in Salt Lake City International Airport after their flight was canceled by snow, Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2023, in Salt Lake City. Brutal winter weather hammered the northern U.S. Wednesday with "whiteout" snow, dangerous wind gusts and bitter cold, shutting down roadways, closing schools and businesses and prompting dire warnings for people to stay home. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)
Rick Bowmer
Katya Brooun and Jack Schill walk on an unplowed road during a snowstorm in Salt Lake City, Utah., on Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2023. A brutal winter storm knocked out power in California, closed interstate highways from Arizona to Wyoming and prompted more than 1,200 flight cancellations Wednesday — and the worst won't be over for several days. (Kristin Murphy/The Deseret News via AP)
Kristin Murphy
People cross 300 South at Main Street during a snowstorm in Salt Lake City, Utah, on Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2023. A brutal winter storm knocked out power in California, closed interstate highways from Arizona to Wyoming and prompted more than 1,200 flight cancellations Wednesday — and the worst won't be over for several days. (Kristin Murphy/The Deseret News via AP)
Kristin Murphy
Capitol groundskeeper Mike Nielson clears the walkways at the Capitol in Salt Lake City, Utah, following a snowstorm on Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2023. A brutal winter storm knocked out power in California, closed interstate highways from Arizona to Wyoming and prompted more than 1,200 flight cancellations Wednesday — and the worst won't be over for several days. (Laura Seitz/The Deseret News via AP)
Laura Seitz
Zach Stimson clears the ice and snow off of his car it continues to gather amidst a long, impending storm on Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2023 in Lapeer, Mich. (Jake May/The Flint Journal via AP)
Jake May
Integrated Deicing Services deices a Southwest Airlines plane before takeoff at Salt Lake City International Airport Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2023, in Salt Lake City. Brutal winter weather hammered the northern U.S. Wednesday with "whiteout" snow, dangerous wind gusts and bitter cold, shutting down roadways, closing schools and businesses and prompting dire warnings for people to stay home. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)
Rick Bowmer
Icicles hang from a branch of a tree in Chicago, Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2023. Mixed winter precipitation, including freezing rain, sleet, and moderate to heavy snow, will continue into the evening across portions of Wisconsin, lower Michigan, and far northern Illinois. (AP photo/Nam Y. Huh)
Nam Y. Huh
Ice covers a bus shelter on Farnam Street near Midtown Cross on Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2023, in Omaha, Neb. A winter storm is moving through the midwest prompting storm warnings and advisories across multiple states. (Chris Machian/Omaha World-Herald via AP)
Chris Machian
An electronic overhead sign warns motorists heading northbound on Interstate 25 near the Greenland exit to take caution after a winter storm packing heavy snow and single-digit temperatures swept over the intermountain West Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2023, near Monument, Colo. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
David Zalubowski
A person runs on a trail at Bernal Heights Park in San Francisco, Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2023. A brutal winter storm knocked out power in California, closed interstate highways from Arizona to Wyoming and prompted more than 1,200 flight cancellations Wednesday — and the worst won't be over for several days. Powerful winds were the biggest problem in California, toppling trees and power lines. By Wednesday morning, more than 109,000 customers were without electricity, according to
PowerOutage.us (AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez)
Godofredo A. Vásquez
People cross Kearny Street in San Francisco, Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2023. A brutal winter storm knocked out power in California, closed interstate highways from Arizona to Wyoming and prompted more than 1,200 flight cancellations Wednesday — and the worst won't be over for several days. Powerful winds were the biggest problem in California, toppling trees and power lines. By Wednesday morning, more than 109,000 customers were without electricity, according to
PowerOutage.us (AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez)
Godofredo A. Vásquez
Vehicles drive on the Rosa Parks overpass at Interstate-5 during a snowstorm on Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2023, in Portland, Ore. (Dave Killen/The Oregonian via AP)
Dave Killen
