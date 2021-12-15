Chance of severe storms in Lincoln has increased, little warning time expected

11:50 a.m.: The high winds have led to flight delays and cancellations at the Lincoln Airport. A flight scheduled to arrive at 12:45 p.m. from Denver was canceled, and an afternoon flight from Chicago was delayed. Airport officials said they were expecting more flights to be delayed or canceled this afternoon.
STORY POSTED WEDNESDAY MORNING:
You may have gotten up Wednesday morning, noticed the warmth and relatively mild winds, and wondered if weather experts have gotten today's forecast wrong.
They would tell you that not only is bad weather still coming, it's likely to be even worse than earlier forecasts.
Extremely high winds, with gusts as high as 65-70 mph, are still likely across a wide area this afternoon. The entire state remains in a high wind warning, which caused dozens of school districts, including Lincoln Public Schools, to cancel classes.
Those winds are likely to down trees and power lines in some areas, causing widespread power outages, and may even cause structural damage.
That forecast hasn't changed from Tuesday. What has changed is the threat of severe thunderstorms.
Lincoln is now in an enhanced risk of severe storms, essentially level 3 on a 5-point scale. That's up from a moderate risk, or level 1.
The risk has increased because there is more moisture in the atmosphere than expected, the National Weather Service said. That, combined with temperatures normally associated with early spring, is providing the ingredients for severe storms.
As of 11 a.m., Lincoln had already set its record high for the date of 67 degrees, and temperatures were expected to reach 70 later in the day.
Winds were blowing at about 20 mph Wednesday morning in the city, with gusts approaching 40 mph. Peak gusts of between 55-65 mph are expected between 1 and 7 p.m.
The severe weather threat is at its highest from about 2-7 p.m. Storms are expected to start firing around Grand Island and Hastings and move rapidly to the east at 60-90 mph. If that occurs, Lincoln could see storms around 3 p.m.
The biggest threat is wind, as already high winds could easily gust to 75-80 mph when combined with thunderstorms, the weather service said.
Isolated tornadoes also are possible, with the highest risk in an area north and east of Lincoln.
If a severe thunderstorm warning is issued with the threat of winds of 80 mph or more, it will trigger the Emergency Alert System, meaning you will hear a shrieking tone on your cellphone.
Despite the increased humidity Wednesday, Lincoln and much of southeastern and south-central Nebraska continued to be under a red flag warning indicating high fire danger.
This is a developing story. Stay with JournalStar.com for updates.
PhotoFiles: It's a Twister! Nebraska tornadoes through history
It's a Twister!
It's a Twister!
It's a Twister!
It's a Twister!
It's a Twister!
It's a Twister!
It's a Twister!
It's a Twister!
It's a Twister!
It's a Twister!
It's a Twister!
It's a Twister!
It's a Twister!
It's a Twister!
It's a Twister!
It's a Twister!
Reach the writer at 402-473-2647 or molberding@journalstar.com.
On Twitter @LincolnBizBuzz.