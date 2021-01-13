 Skip to main content
Big change in weather on tap for Lincoln
This latest stretch of warm weather in Lincoln will again be followed by winter-like conditions.

After a high Wednesday that's forecast to reach into the mid- to upper 50s, a cold front will move through, bringing high winds, much lower temperatures and the possibility of snow.

"Enjoy the mild afternoon, as changes are a 'comin'," the National Weather Service said in a tweet.

After drought in 2020, what's Mother Nature have in store for Lincoln, state in 2021?

It's forecasting northwest winds Thursday morning that could reach 50 mph in Lincoln and up to 60 mph farther north. Those speeds are high enough to cause damage to trees and cause power outages, the weather service said.

There's a high wind watch for areas north and east of Lincoln, including Columbus, Grand Island, Hastings and Norfolk. Lincoln is not currently in any weather watches or advisories.

The weather service also is forecasting a chance of light snow for much of eastern Nebraska. Less than an inch is forecast for Lincoln, while Omaha and areas north could see an inch or more.

The high temperature in Lincoln on Thursday is forecast to be in the low to mid-40s, and then it will turn much colder, with a high in the low 30s forecast for Sunday and a high in the mid-30s forecast for Sunday.

Weather logo 2020 snow

Business reporter

Matt Olberding is a Lincoln native and University of Nebraska-Lincoln graduate who has been covering business for the Journal Star since 2005.

