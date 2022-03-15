Balmy weather ahead in Nebraska, with only a slight chance of rain on St. Patrick's Day in the east

Editor's note: Midwest Meteorologist Matt Holiner has the next two days off. He will return Wednesday morning with your video weather forecast. In the meantime, here is your weather outlook for the next few days.

Warm weather is expected to continue all week, with only a 20% chance of showers on Thursday, St. Patrick's Day, in eastern Nebraska.

Highs are forecast in the mid-60s Tuesday, peaking close to 70 degrees on Wednesday in the east. Highs in western Nebraska will be in the mid-50s to mid-60s on Wednesday.

Afternoon winds are projected to pick up midweek, with gusts above 20 mph in western Nebraska Tuesday night and in eastern Nebraska Wednesday. There is a red flag warning from 1 p.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday from Grand Island west to Ogallala, the National Weather Service said.

The Thursday system that has a slight chance of rain will bring cooler temperatures, with highs in the upper 50s through Friday. Scottsbluff even has a 30 percent chance of snow Thursday.

Then the weather warms up over the weekend, with highs forecast in the 60s to low 70s and mostly sunny skies. The next chance of rain comes Sunday night, with rain likely next Monday.

