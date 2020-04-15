Another record low — and snow — on tap for Lincoln

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-760-6006 to upgrade your subscription.

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The cold snap that has gripped Lincoln and much of Nebraska this week won't stick around much longer, but it's not leaving without a fight.

The mercury dipped to 16 degrees Wednesday morning for the second straight day. The temperature set a record low for the date, breaking the previous mark of 19 set in 2014.

It was the second day in a row with a record low -- Tuesday's 16 degrees tied a record set in 1950 -- and the third in less than a week.

While the record-setting morning cold is likely over, Thursday could bring a record-setting blast of winter.

The National Weather Service is forecasting 1-2 inches of snow for Lincoln on Thursday and a high of only 38 degrees. The current record low high temperature for the date is 39 degrees set in 2000.

Areas farther south could see even more snow, with 3-4 inches forecast for Beatrice and Falls City. The heaviest snow amounts of 6-8 inches are forecast for Sidney, Kimball and other areas of the southern Panhandle, where a winter storm warning is in effect from 6 p.m. Wednesday to 6 p.m. Thursday.

After one more day of below-normal temperatures on Friday, when the high likely will reach only 50 degrees, a warm-up is in the forecast.