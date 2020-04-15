You are the owner of this article.
Another record low — and snow — on tap for Lincoln
Another record low — and snow — on tap for Lincoln

Cold
National Weather Service

The cold snap that has gripped Lincoln and much of Nebraska this week won't stick around much longer, but it's not leaving without a fight.

The mercury dipped to 16 degrees Wednesday morning for the second straight day. The temperature set a record low for the date, breaking the previous mark of 19 set in 2014.

It was the second day in a row with a record low -- Tuesday's 16 degrees tied a record set in 1950 -- and the third in less than a week.

While the record-setting morning cold is likely over, Thursday could bring a record-setting blast of winter.

The National Weather Service is forecasting 1-2 inches of snow for Lincoln on Thursday and a high of only 38 degrees. The current record low high temperature for the date is 39 degrees set in 2000.

Areas farther south could see even more snow, with 3-4 inches forecast for Beatrice and Falls City. The heaviest snow amounts of 6-8 inches are forecast for Sidney, Kimball and other areas of the southern Panhandle, where a winter storm warning is in effect from 6 p.m. Wednesday to 6 p.m. Thursday.

After one more day of below-normal temperatures on Friday, when the high likely will reach only 50 degrees, a warm-up is in the forecast.

The weather service says highs Saturday and Sunday should reach the mid-60s, with 70s on Monday and Tuesday.

The average high temperature for this time of year is 65 degrees, and the average low temperature is 40.

Photos: Nebraska snowstorms through history

Reach the writer at 402-473-2647 or molberding@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @LincolnBizBuzz.

Business reporter

Matt Olberding is a Lincoln native and University of Nebraska-Lincoln graduate who has been covering business for the Journal Star since 2005.

