Another heat wave headed for Lincoln beginning Friday

Another blast of heat is headed our way.

After a pleasant start to August that has included morning lows near record levels, Lincoln is about ready to heat up.

The National Weather Service is forecasting highs in the mid- to upper 90s starting Friday and lasting well into next week.

The heat is likely to peak Monday, when the forecast calls for a high of 99 degrees. Heat indices that day could reach "hazardous levels" of 105-110, the weather service said.

The heat wave comes after nearly a week of cooler-than-normal temperatures that included lows of 55 on Monday and 54 on Tuesday, both of which were just 3 degrees short of tying the records for each date.

The warmer temperatures come as drought conditions are growing in Nebraska.

The latest Drought Monitor released Thursday by the University of Nebraska-Lincoln shows that more than 75% of the state is now considered abnormally dry, up from 69% last week. The portion of the state in some level of drought rose from about 26% to nearly 28.5%.