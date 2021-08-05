 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Another heat wave headed for Lincoln beginning Friday
0 Comments
editor's pick alert

Another heat wave headed for Lincoln beginning Friday

  • Updated
  • 0
Cooling summer relief

Marissa Zepf, 10, cools off in the spray of water at Trago Park last week, as heat index values soared above 105. The heat index could once again reach that level on Monday, as temperatures in Lincoln move into the mid to upper 90s over the next few days.

 GWYNETH ROBERTS, Journal Star file photo

Experts say heat helps mosquito larvae grow faster. With more mosquitoes comes an increased risk for mosquito-borne diseases like West Nile Virus.

Another blast of heat is headed our way.

After a pleasant start to August that has included morning lows near record levels, Lincoln is about ready to heat up.

The National Weather Service is forecasting highs in the mid- to upper 90s starting Friday and lasting well into next week.

Heat advisory again forecast for Lincoln

The heat is likely to peak Monday, when the forecast calls for a high of 99 degrees. Heat indices that day could reach "hazardous levels" of 105-110, the weather service said.

The heat wave comes after nearly a week of cooler-than-normal temperatures that included lows of 55 on Monday and 54 on Tuesday, both of which were just 3 degrees short of tying the records for each date.

The warmer temperatures come as drought conditions are growing in Nebraska.

Lincoln tops 100 for first time in three years; heat advisory up for Thursday

The latest Drought Monitor released Thursday by the University of Nebraska-Lincoln shows that more than 75% of the state is now considered abnormally dry, up from 69% last week. The portion of the state in some level of drought rose from about 26% to nearly 28.5%.

Lincoln is in an area that's drought-free, although it's not clear how much longer that will hold, as the city has received only 0.71 inches of rain over the past three weeks, and less than 2 inches over the past six weeks.

The long-range forecast is calling for drier-than-normal conditions over the next two weeks, although there is a decent chance for rain this weekend, with the weather service predicting a 60% chance for Lincoln on Saturday, with a chance that up to half an inch could fall.

Heat advisory kicks in as forecast calls for scorching temperatures

Reach the writer at 402-473-2647 or molberding@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @LincolnBizBuzz.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Business reporter

Matt Olberding is a Lincoln native and University of Nebraska-Lincoln graduate who has been covering business for the Journal Star since 2005.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News