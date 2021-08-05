Another heat wave headed for Lincoln beginning Friday

Another blast of heat is headed our way.
After a pleasant start to August that has included morning lows near record levels, Lincoln is about ready to heat up.
The National Weather Service is forecasting highs in the mid- to upper 90s starting Friday and lasting well into next week.
The heat is likely to peak Monday, when the forecast calls for a high of 99 degrees. Heat indices that day could reach "hazardous levels" of 105-110, the weather service said.
The heat wave comes after nearly a week of cooler-than-normal temperatures that included lows of 55 on Monday and 54 on Tuesday, both of which were just 3 degrees short of tying the records for each date.
The warmer temperatures come as drought conditions are growing in Nebraska.
The latest Drought Monitor released Thursday by the University of Nebraska-Lincoln shows that more than 75% of the state is now considered abnormally dry, up from 69% last week. The portion of the state in some level of drought rose from about 26% to nearly 28.5%.
Lincoln is in an area that's drought-free, although it's not clear how much longer that will hold, as the city has received only 0.71 inches of rain over the past three weeks, and less than 2 inches over the past six weeks.
The long-range forecast is calling for drier-than-normal conditions over the next two weeks, although there is a decent chance for rain this weekend, with the weather service predicting a 60% chance for Lincoln on Saturday, with a chance that up to half an inch could fall.
