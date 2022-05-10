 Skip to main contentSkip to main content

Lincoln, NE

Right Now
68°
Clear
  • Humidity: 73%
  • Feels Like: 68°
  • Heat Index: 68°
  • Wind: 5 mph
  • Wind Chill: 68°
  • UV Index: 6 High
  • Sunrise: 06:13:36 AM
  • Sunset: 08:33:54 PM
  • Dew Point: 59°
  • Visibility: 10 mi

Today

Partly cloudy skies, with gusty winds developing during the afternoon. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. High 93F. Winds S at 20 to 30 mph.

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. Low 73F. Winds S at 15 to 25 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.

Tomorrow

Partly cloudy skies, with gusty winds developing during the afternoon. A stray severe thunderstorm is possible. High 97F. Winds S at 20 to 30 mph.

Next 12 Hours

Time
Temp
Precip
2 AM
67°
4%
2 AM
67°

Wind: E @ 4 mph

Precip: 4% Chance

Humidity: 79%

Wind Chill: 67°

Heat Index: 67°

UV Index: 0 Low

Visibility: 7 mi

3 AM
67°
5%
3 AM
67°

Wind: SE @ 3 mph

Precip: 5% Chance

Humidity: 82%

Wind Chill: 67°

Heat Index: 67°

UV Index: 0 Low

Visibility: 6 mi

4 AM
67°
5%
4 AM
67°

Wind: SE @ 4 mph

Precip: 5% Chance

Humidity: 83%

Wind Chill: 67°

Heat Index: 67°

UV Index: 0 Low

Visibility: 6 mi

5 AM
67°
5%
5 AM
67°

Wind: SE @ 5 mph

Precip: 5% Chance

Humidity: 87%

Wind Chill: 67°

Heat Index: 67°

UV Index: 0 Low

Visibility: 5 mi

6 AM
69°
5%
6 AM
69°

Wind: SSE @ 6 mph

Precip: 5% Chance

Humidity: 88%

Wind Chill: 69°

Heat Index: 69°

UV Index: 0 Low

Visibility: 5 mi

7 AM
72°
3%
7 AM
72°

Wind: SSE @ 8 mph

Precip: 3% Chance

Humidity: 93%

Wind Chill: 72°

Heat Index: 72°

UV Index: 0 Low

Visibility: 6 mi

8 AM
75°
2%
8 AM
75°

Wind: SSE @ 10 mph

Precip: 2% Chance

Humidity: 84%

Wind Chill: 75°

Heat Index: 75°

UV Index: 1 Low

Visibility: 9 mi

9 AM
78°
3%
9 AM
78°

Wind: S @ 11 mph

Precip: 3% Chance

Humidity: 73%

Wind Chill: 78°

Heat Index: 82°

UV Index: 2 Low

Visibility: 10 mi

10 AM
81°
2%
10 AM
81°

Wind: S @ 10 mph

Precip: 2% Chance

Humidity: 63%

Wind Chill: 81°

Heat Index: 84°

UV Index: 3 Moderate

Visibility: 10 mi

11 AM
84°
1%
11 AM
84°

Wind: SSE @ 12 mph

Precip: 1% Chance

Humidity: 57%

Wind Chill: 84°

Heat Index: 88°

UV Index: 5 Moderate

Visibility: 10 mi

12 PM
87°
0%
12 PM
87°

Wind: SSE @ 14 mph

Precip: 0% Chance

Humidity: 52%

Wind Chill: 87°

Heat Index: 91°

UV Index: 6 High

Visibility: 10 mi

1 PM
89°
19%
1 PM
89°

Wind: SSE @ 15 mph

Precip: 19% Chance

Humidity: 47%

Wind Chill: 89°

Heat Index: 93°

UV Index: 6 High

Visibility: 9 mi

