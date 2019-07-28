If you're signed up with us, you recognize the ding, the buzz, the click or whatever tells you that you've gotten an alert on your phone, tablet or smartwatch.
We use texts, emails and social media to keep in touch with you whenever news happens. We also have a variety of newsletters that bring to your email inbox stories, galleries and videos based on areas of particular interest.
Go to https://journalstar.com/newsletters/ to see all we have to offer and to get signed up.
Obviously our breaking news and breaking Husker Extra alerts keep you up on the latest and biggest news. But we have daily and weekly newsletters that highlight content in areas like crime and justice, politics, weather, entertainment, dining and nightlife, home and garden and much more. One daily newsletter will even take you to the electronic version of the daily printed paper.
Other newsletters highlight great deals, events and shopping opportunities.
The point to all of this is that we have all kinds of ways for you get your news, organized and delivered however you want. To take full advantage of our newsletters and have access to all the content they feature, all it takes is becoming a member. And all that takes is $3, which will give you three months of access to all of our digital offerings.
For that deal, and all the other offers we have, go to https://journalstar.com/members/join/.
We look forward to sharing everything we do with you.