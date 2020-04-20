We love letters ... all kinds

I'm a big fan of letters to the editor. And with time on their hands and thoughts on their minds, readers are sending in more than ever.

Our letters require a name and a hometown. Letter writers submit a phone number that we use for confirmation only (it's not published), meaning we make sure the person who said they wrote it really wrote it.

It takes courage to put your name by your opinion. Facebook is full of interesting opinions and hot takes, but a signed letter elevates the conversation, and I'm grateful for those who take the time to write.

We're sensitive to profanity, civility and potential legal issues, but we print as many letters as we can.

One question I get often is why do you publish so many letters from one end of the political spectrum or the other. The answer, I always say, is painfully simple: We can only publish the letters we have.

In an ideal world we would have a perfect balance between liberal and conservative letter writers. In actual fact, depending on the news, one side tends to be more aggrieved than the other. In my experience, most folks don't write in to say how happy and content they are.