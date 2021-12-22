'We have stock': Smaller stores aim for last-minute shoppers

Other businesses are keeping up practices they started during the pandemic. Ann Cantrell has owned Annie’s Blue Ribbon General Store in Brooklyn for 14 years. She said social media promotions to reach out to customers during the pandemic are still boosting sales, including a video of new items each Friday.

“When something new comes in we put it in our (Instagram and Facebook) Story online,” she said. “We really relied heavily on that video every Friday, it started during pandemic and got an immediate reaction.”

Still, she fears some sales will be hampered by the supply chain. For important items she ordered from multiple vendors. For example, she ordered Hanukkah gelt – chocolate coins wrapped in foil -- from three vendors and got two out of three.

“I think this is the year when you see it you buy it, on some levels with the supply chain” she said. “We’re grateful for what we have in store, and waiting for exciting things we ordered months ago and are still waiting for.”

Corey O’Loughlin and Nina Vitalino co-own Prep Obsessed in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida, an online boutique that also has a brick-and-mortar location. Black Friday sales jumped more than 30% over last year, a relief for the owners.