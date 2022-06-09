WCWS final

OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahoma’s Jocelyn Alo — during a cold January afternoon — was asked what the biggest goal was for her final softball season.

“I want to win again,” a confident Alo said exactly 133 days ago. “It would be nice to be the last team standing.”

The OU legend’s wish came true on Thursday night as the Sooners are once again sitting on college softball’s mountaintop.

Oklahoma rallied from an early two-run deficit to defeat Texas 10-5 to win the Women’s College World Series best-of-3 series and repeat as a national champion.

The Sooners (59-3) captured their sixth national title, including four of the past six WCWS events, in front of 12,257 fans at USA Softball Hall of Fame Complex.

OU has now won championships in 2000, 2013, 2016, 2017, 2021 and 2022.

The clinching win was much more difficult for the Sooners following Wednesday’s 16-1 rout over the Longhorns.

OU tied the game at 2 thanks to a Texas throwing error and Taylon Snow’s RBI single in the fourth inning.

The Sooners posted four runs in the fifth inning — all with two outs — to gain control.

Alyssa Brito hit a double down the left-field line to score Tiare Jennings and give her team a 3-2 lead.

Kinzie Hansen then hit Estelle Czech’s 2-1 pitch into the left-field bleachers to give the Sooners a 6-2 advantage.

It was Hansen’s first home run since an April 16 regular-season game at Texas.

The Sooners exploded for four more runs in the sixth inning with a sacrifice fly from Tiare Jennings and Grace Lyons’ three-run homer to make it 10-2.

Jordy Bahl, the national freshman of the year, got her first start since a May 5 game against Oklahoma State. She saw relief action in two prior WCWS games.

Texas (47-22-1) was able to pressure the right-hander early, Bahl gave up back-to-back singles and issued a walk to load the bases with no outs. The Longhorns scored two runs on consecutive sacrifice flies.

In a game that was highlighted by defensive gems, OU center fielder Jayda Coleman robbed Courtney Day of a two-run homer for the inning’s final out. Coleman reached over the wall to catch a deep fly ball. If it cleared the wall, Texas would have gathered a four-run lead.

Coleman added another big momentum play in the fourth inning when J.J. Smith hit a ball to the wall. Coleman threw out the Texas hitter when she was trying to go to second.

Brito added some glove work of her own. The left-fielder made a diving catch on Mia Scott’s line drive to end the fifth inning.

OU finished with 64 runs scored during their trip to Oklahoma City, which is a WCWS record. Forty-two of those runs were plated via home runs.

Bahl (22-1) picked up the victory. Nicole May threw the final three innings for Oklahoma.

Oklahoma’s six titles only trail UCLA (12) and Arizona (8) for softball national championships.

— Tulsa World

