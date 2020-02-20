Watch: Waverly's Canoyer advances to state semifinals, seeks third straight medal

Waverly junior Evan Canoyer dominated from the start of the match against Isaiah Young of Gothenburg and won 17-1 by technical fall in the third period. Check it out below.
Brent Wagner
Sports reporter
Brent has worked at the Journal Star for 14 years. His beats include Nebraska volleyball, women's basketball and high school soccer and cross country.
