You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Watch: Smith pins his way into state semifinals
View Comments

Watch: Smith pins his way into state semifinals

After watching last season's state event in the stands as a member of the junior-varsity team, Lincoln East's Keith Smith is making a name for himself on the grand stage, moving into Friday's semifinals. 

Reach the writer at 402-473-7435 or bwagner@journalstar.com. On Twitter @LJSSportsWagner.

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Sports reporter

Brent has worked at the Journal Star for 14 years. His beats include Nebraska volleyball, women's basketball and high school soccer and cross country.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News