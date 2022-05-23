Watch Now: Update on Lincoln homicides

Be the first to know
In a lawsuit filed in U.S. District Court on Monday, Thomas claimed a no-trespass order handed down to him from the district in September prevented him from experiencing his first grader's school year.
The confiscated crappie and bluegill will ultimately feed the injured birds of prey at the Raptor Recovery Center.
LPD will hold a 9 a.m. media conference on Monday to give an update on the shooting that left two people dead early Sunday morning.
LPD is investigating a shooting that left three people injured early Saturday morning on O Street.
The multisport standout from Ainsworth with an offer from Scott Frost attracted a crowd Friday, and he delivered to win state gold.
A man trying to get a cat off a highway was struck by a pickup truck and killed Thursday night south of Holdrege in south-central Nebraska.
Heavy rain and lightning are looking likely this evening for many across Nebraska with a chance for damaging wind, hail, and tornadoes. The latest on the timing and threats in our updated forecast.
The Lincoln Police Department says they have arrested two people — 32-year-old Derrick Pearson and 31-year-old Briana Jelinek — on suspicion of manslaughter in connection to a 57-year-old man's death early Thursday morning in central Lincoln.
Officials from the Lincoln company also said they expect President Joe Biden to issue an executive order soon forgiving up to $10,000 of student debt per person.
A building permit indicates Crumbl Cookies is planning a Lincoln location at 6005 O St.
