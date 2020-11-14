 Skip to main content
Watch now: Scott Frost jumps into group of Huskers as team celebrates win vs. Penn State
  Updated

There's nothing like a locker room after a victory. And it's clear Saturday's 30-23 win against Penn State packed an extra punch for a Husker team that dropped their first two games to open an unusual 2020 campaign.

A smiling Scott Frost leaps into a group of his players, who had their hands outstretched to support their third-year leader. Then a party ensued. It should put a smile on your face — if it wasn't there already.

Check it out below:

