Watch now: Scott Frost jumps into group of Huskers as team celebrates win vs. Penn State

There's nothing like a locker room after a victory. And it's clear Saturday's 30-23 win against Penn State packed an extra punch for a Husker team that dropped their first two games to open an unusual 2020 campaign.
A smiling Scott Frost leaps into a group of his players, who had their hands outstretched to support their third-year leader. Then a party ensued. It should put a smile on your face — if it wasn't there already.
Check it out below:
“The state needed it.— Nebraska Football (@HuskerFBNation) November 14, 2020
The team needed it.
I needed it.” - @coach_frost pic.twitter.com/iUzxwI0DBY
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!