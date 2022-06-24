Watch now: Nebraskans rally in downtown Lincoln for abortion rights

Nebraskans rally in downtown Lincoln after the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, banning abortion protections across the U.S.

Planned Parenthood and Advocates of Nebraska and ACLU of Nebraska put the protest together to demand the state's elected officials protect the right to abortion. Supporters gathered at 5 p.m. Friday at the City/County Building.

In Nebraska, abortions are still legal up to 20 weeks, but Friday's decision is expected to prompt a special session of the Legislature to consider legislation banning abortion in the state.

To further restrict abortion in Nebraska will take 33 votes, a number anti-abortion senators couldn't reach in April in attempting to pass so-called trigger legislation. Many other states, including Missouri, South Dakota and Wyoming, had passed trigger legislation designed to become law as soon as the Court made its decision.

