Watch Now: Lincoln Veterans Parade 2021

In a lawsuit filed in U.S. District Court on Monday, Thomas claimed a no-trespass order handed down to him from the district in September prevented him from experiencing his first grader's school year.
The girl told police she met the 19-year-old through social media and invited the man to her house after he posted and said he wanted to play video games with someone, police said in court filings.
Many of the food products are gluten-free, dairy-free and vegan, just like the bakery fare Goldenrod is known for.
Heavy rain and lightning are looking likely this evening for many across Nebraska with a chance for damaging wind, hail, and tornadoes. The latest on the timing and threats in our updated forecast.
A former Columbus Public Schools employee has reportedly been arrested on a sexual abuse charge.
Juice Stop said it was given 30 days to vacate its space at 1217 Q St. and plans to close the store May 30.
Julie Slama’s lawyers filed a response to Charles Herbster’s defamation lawsuit with new details, including a more specific description of the allegations behind her claim of sexual battery.
Love hasn’t been with the team since the program announced on Feb. 19 that Love had been suspended with pay due to an undisclosed “personnel matter.”
The Broken Bow Police Department found Angie Miller dead at her house around 1:45 a.m. Friday, the State Patrol said. Her husband was found dead in a pasture a few hours later.
Several areas of the state saw wind gusts of over 80 mph, leading to downed trees and power poles, overturned trucks and center pivots, and damage to structures, including the rodeo grounds in Burwell.
