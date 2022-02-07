Watch now: Lincoln City Council hears testimony on fairness ordinance

Supporters and opponents turned out in nearly equal measure to the Lincoln City Council's meeting Monday to testify on an issue that sat dormant for 10 years: revising municipal code to expand protection against discrimination to include sexual orientation and gender identity.

Proponents said revising the ordinance was important because it was the right thing to do, because it would align city code with federal law and that it would boost the economy and help the city grow by attracting and retaining young people.

“I’m like most people with friends and families in this group that will be affected by these revisions,” Susan Soriente said. “I believe justice matters. I want all people living or visiting Nebraska to feel they are welcome and their rights are protected. This revision is a step in the right direction.”

Opponents said civil rights laws already provide protections, that the Bible defines sex as male and female, that the revisions would allow “unfettered access” to bathrooms and locker rooms, endangering women and children, and that the question should be decided by voters — as it should have been a decade ago.

In 2012, the council passed the so-called fairness ordinance and opponents mounted a successful referendum petition drive to take the question to voters. The council chose not to do that, but didn’t rescind the ordinance, so it’s been in limbo since.

“If I’m being honest today, I’m a little disappointed, I’m a little frustrated to see this fairness ordinance come through a second time around,” said Samuel Lyon, who in 2020 led an unsuccessful recall attempt of the mayor and several council members over their handling of the pandemic.

The right thing to do, he said, is let voters decide.

“(The previous council members) didn’t do what they are required to do — put it to a vote of the people. Why not? Why not put it to a vote of the people? Do they not trust the people of Lincoln?”

The proposed ordinance introduced by Councilwoman Sändra Washington is broader than the earlier ordinance and would revise the entire section of municipal code on equal opportunity.

It also adds active military and veterans as a protected class, and updates definitions of marriage, race and natural origin. It also replaces outdated or archaic language, updates and strengthens definitions of disability protections and those regarding service animals, and reorganizes the section to clarify the process.

City Attorney Yohance Christie said the revisions are necessary to align city code with federal law — including a 2020 U.S. Supreme Court decision in a lawsuit involving housing discrimination that redefined sex to include sexual orientation and gender identity.

Not doing so, he said, could threaten federal funding received by the city’s Human Rights Commission. He noted that 12 of the 14 cities that have schools in the Big Ten Conference have such protections and state law protects one community, making Lincoln the only city in the Big Ten not to offer such protections.

Angela Garbacz, who owns Goldenrod Pastries, urged the council to pass the ordinance and said she was contacted last week by a member of the transgender community looking for a place to work where they feel safe and accepted.

“I will always make sure Goldenrod Pastries is a safe place to work, but it’s not a small-business owner’s responsibility to make people feel safe,” she said. “It’s the responsibility of the city to make sure that happens.”

Dayle Williamson, who spent 32 years in the U.S. Army and National Guard, testified in support of the ordinance, the only person speaking to the addition of military personnel as a protected class.

Carl Eskridge, the former councilman who introduced the fairness ordinance in 2012, said the constitutional questions have been largely resolved and community support has increased in the past decade.

“What a joy it is to appear before you today for this effort, to make our community a more loving and welcoming place for all,” he said.

Ander Petersen, a school counselor, said his job is to make children feel seen, heard and that they matter and that’s why passing the ordinance is important.

“If this will do anything to make kids feel safe where they are, we have to do it,” he said.

Many of the opponents talked about safety, too, saying the ordinance would have unintended consequences of endangering girls and women by allowing men into women’s bathrooms and locker rooms if using such facilities was based on gender expression.

Several of the opponents said they’d opposed the 2012 ordinance and argued the council didn't have the power to redefine sex.

“You want to change the word of God, to change the definition of sex in this proposal,” Stephanie Johnson said. “Do you believe you have the power of God? I strongly encourage you to reflect on that.”

Mary Hilton, who made an unsuccessful bid for City Council last year, promised there would be another referendum if the council passes the ordinance.

“This is a solution looking for a problem,” she said. “If you pass this, we will double down and we will have another referendum.”

The council will vote on the ordinance at its Feb. 14 meeting.

Reach the writer at 402-473-7226 or mreist@journalstar.com. On Twitter @LJSreist

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 1

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.