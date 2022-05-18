Watch Now: Imaginary live event

Be the first to know
In a lawsuit filed in U.S. District Court on Monday, Thomas claimed a no-trespass order handed down to him from the district in September prevented him from experiencing his first grader's school year.
The girl told police she met the 19-year-old through social media and invited the man to her house after he posted and said he wanted to play video games with someone, police said in court filings.
Courtney Hubbell had nearly finished crossing the road at 9:20 p.m. Tuesday when she was struck by a 2007 Pontiac G6 traveling east through the intersection, according to the state crash report.
Many of the food products are gluten-free, dairy-free and vegan, just like the bakery fare Goldenrod is known for.
Heavy rain and lightning are looking likely this evening for many across Nebraska with a chance for damaging wind, hail, and tornadoes. The latest on the timing and threats in our updated forecast.
A former Columbus Public Schools employee has reportedly been arrested on a sexual abuse charge.
The regulations approved this week and set to go into effect on Monday open the window for potential casino operators to apply for licenses some 18 months after voters approved expanded gambling at the state's horse tracks.
Another week closer to the end of the season, and another pitcher no longer throwing for the Nebraska baseball team.
As a cold front pushes across the state, storms look likely this afternoon and evening and some are expected to be severe. Here's the latest information on the threats and when storms are most likely.
Juice Stop said it was given 30 days to vacate its space at 1217 Q St. and plans to close the store May 30.
