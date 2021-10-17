Watch now: Ex-Husker Luke Gifford blocks punt for Dallas

Luke Gifford is No. 2 on the depth chart at Will linebacker for the Dallas Cowboys. His biggest impact is coming on special teams.
The ex-Husker and Lincoln Southeast graduate made a big play in the third phase Sunday in the Cowboys' game at New England. Gifford broke free through the middle to block a punt to set up Dallas nicely in the red zone.
Dallas, however, fumbled at the goal line later in the drive.
Watch the play:
.@luke_gifford did that!!!#DALvsNE | 📺 : @NFLonCBS pic.twitter.com/Bhw8JkbHTy— Dallas Cowboys (@dallascowboys) October 17, 2021
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Clark Grell
Sports editor
Clark Grell is sports editor.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today