Watch now: Ex-Husker Luke Gifford blocks punt for Dallas
Eagles Cowboys Football

Dallas Cowboys linebacker Luke Gifford.

 Associated Press file photo

Luke Gifford is No. 2 on the depth chart at Will linebacker for the Dallas Cowboys. His biggest impact is coming on special teams.

The ex-Husker and Lincoln Southeast graduate made a big play in the third phase Sunday in the Cowboys' game at New England. Gifford broke free through the middle to block a punt to set up Dallas nicely in the red zone.

Dallas, however, fumbled at the goal line later in the drive.

Watch the play:

