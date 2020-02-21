You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Watch: Mayfield, Lyman highlight Lincoln East's perfect Friday
View Comments

Watch: Mayfield, Lyman highlight Lincoln East's perfect Friday

Keith Smith, Brandon Baustert, Maxx Mayfield and Grant Lyman each won their respective semifinals to comprise the Spartans' dominance in the semifinals at the state wrestling tournament Friday at CHI Health Center Omaha. 

Reach the writer at 402-473-7435 or bwagner@journalstar.com. On Twitter @LJSSportsWagner.

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Sports reporter

Brent has worked at the Journal Star for 14 years. His beats include Nebraska volleyball, women's basketball and high school soccer and cross country.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News